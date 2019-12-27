Environment Typhoon Phanfone enters East Sea Typhoon Phanfone, with winds near its eye reaching 135 km per hour, has entered the East Sea.

Environment WWF helps Vietnam combat wildlife trafficking The World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) is coordinating with forest rangers of Zone 4 to organise a training course on combating wildlife trafficking, in Buon Ma Thuot city, the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak.

Society 5 tonnes of wild animals found on bus in Ha Tinh Police in the central province of Ha Tinh on December 25 seized five tonnes of live wild animals on a bus that was moving from the south to the north.

Environment Office asked to beef up cooperation in water resources management The standing office of the Vietnam National Mekong Committee should continue carrying out cooperation activities in the Mekong River Commission, and sharing experience in integrated water resources management, Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Le Cong Thanh said at a conference in Hanoi on December 24.