Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)

– A total of 2,402 out of 3,474 communes in the Red River Delta and the north central region (69.1 percent) had met the standards of new-style rural areas as of the end of July, according to the central steering office of the new-style rural area building programme.The National Target Programme on New-style Rural Area Building, initiated by the Government in 2010, sets 19 criteria on socio-economic development, politics, and defence, aiming to boost rural regions of Vietnam.The list of criteria includes the development of infrastructure, the improvement of production capacity, environmental protection, and the promotion of cultural values.On average, each commune in the two regions has satisfied 17.4 criteria, as compared to the nation’s level of 15.26. To be more specific, the number of criteria satisfied by a commune in the Red River Delta averaged 18.28, while that of the north central region was 15.8.Forty-one districts in the two regions have completed the new-style rural area building programme, 35 of which are in the Red River Delta.To date, 12 out of 17 cities and provinces in the regions have issued advanced criteria for a new-style rural commune, aiming to have 88 communes meeting advanced criteria by 2020, with 52 communes in the Red River Delta.The central steering office said that the new-style rural building programme has brought about a facelift for both regions. Rural infrastructure has been improved to meet increasing demand of local people’s production and livelihoods, particularly the network of rural roads and schools at all levels. Besides, the healthcare system has been also improved, while many concentrated farming models have been formed as part of production chains, which helps generate higher income for local people.Despite notable achievements, the building of new-style rural area in the two regions still experiences formidable challenges, especially environmental pollution caused by high population density and rapid economic development. The fast pace of urbanisation has eroded rural cultural identity and traditional values.There remains a big gap among areas within the two regions, with some localities in the north central region lagging behind in building new-style rural areas. The outcomes achieved in a number of disadvantaged areas are unsustainable.-VNA