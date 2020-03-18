Red silk cotton trees in full bloom
Red flowers light up and make villages in Ninh Binh province more romantic (Photo:VNA)
The vivid red flowers dispel the gloom of the last days of Spring (Photo:VNA)
When red silk cotton trees bloom, it’s a signal for local farmers. It’s time to plant sesame trees or time to put away warm blankets. (Photo:VNA)
Red flowers light up and make rural roads more romantic (Photo:VNA)
Red flowers light up and make rural areas more romantic (Photo:VNA)
