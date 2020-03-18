Hotline: (024) 39411349
Society

Red silk cotton trees in full bloom

Red silk cotton trees, whose scientific name is Bombax ceiba, are blossoming in the northern province of Ninh Binh.
VNA

  • Red flowers light up and make villages in Ninh Binh province more romantic (Photo:VNA)

  • The vivid red flowers dispel the gloom of the last days of Spring (Photo:VNA)

  • When red silk cotton trees bloom, it’s a signal for local farmers. It’s time to plant sesame trees or time to put away warm blankets. (Photo:VNA)

  • When red silk cotton trees bloom, it’s a signal for local farmers. It’s time to plant sesame trees or time to put away warm blankets. (Photo:VNA)

  • The vivid red flowers dispel the gloom of the last days of Spring (Photo:VNA)

  • The vivid red flowers dispel the gloom of the last days of Spring (Photo:VNA)

  • The vivid red flowers dispel the gloom of the last days of Spring (Photo:VNA)

  • When red silk cotton trees bloom, it’s a signal for local farmers. It’s time to plant sesame trees or time to put away warm blankets. (Photo:VNA)

  • Red flowers light up and make rural roads more romantic (Photo:VNA)

  • When red silk cotton trees bloom, it’s a signal for local farmers. It’s time to plant sesame trees or time to put away warm blankets. (Photo:VNA)

  • Red flowers light up and make rural areas more romantic (Photo:VNA)

  • The vivid red flowers dispel the gloom of the last days of Spring (Photo:VNA)

Other albums