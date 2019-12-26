Reference exchange rate down 1 VND on December 26
Illustrative photo (Photo: internet)
Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,162 VND/USD on December 26, down 1 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,857 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,467 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at most commercial banks stayed stable.
At 8:20 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,080 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,230 VND/USD, unchanged from the previous day.
BIDV also kept both rates unchanged, listing the buying rate at 23,110 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,230 VND/USD.
Similarly, Techcombank also maintained both rates as compared to the previous day, listing the buying rate at 23,093 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,233 VND/USD./.