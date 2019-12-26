Business Vietnamese beauty market boasts excellent growth potential The personal care sector has enjoyed strong growth of 7 percent a year on average, higher than the fast moving consumers goods (FMCG) market, thanks to the skincare and make-up segment, according to a study by global data and consulting company Kantar Worldpanel.

Business Vietnam – crucial market of LIXIL in Asia Pacific Vietnam is one of the most important markets of LIXIL in Asia Pacific because of growing middle class in the nation, said Masahiko Hiramoto – General Director of LIXIL Vietnam.

Business HCM City to spend more on road infrastructure HCM City will prioritise investment in road infrastructure if it receives permission to raise the budget revenue-retention ratio, according to the municipal Party Committee Secretary Nguyen Thien Nhan.