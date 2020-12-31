Reference exchange rate down 10 VND on December 31
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,131 VND per USD on December 31, down 10 VND from the previous day.
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,131 VND per USD on December 31, down 10 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,825 VND/USD and the floor rate, 22,437 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at some commercial banks saw strong reduction.
At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,980 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,190 VND/USD, both down 20 VND from December 31.
BIDV also cut 15 VND from both rates, listing the buying rate at 23,010 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,190 VND/USD.
Meanwhile, the rates at Techcombank were adjusted down 28 VND to 22,977 VND/USD (buying) and 23,177 VND/USD (selling)./.