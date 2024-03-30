According to the Guide, all suites and villas at the luxury-resort style Regent Phu Quoc boast private pools and are meticulously designed and decorated. Beyond its lavish accommodations, the resort also captivates guests with gentle melodies emanating from the ocean. For the ultimate sunset experience, guests can set sail aboard the Serenity yacht.

Regent Phu Quoc impresses with its exquisite beauty and prime location on Long Beach, a stunning stretch of coastline with pristine white sands, offering the most beautiful sunset views on the emerald island.

The Michelin Guide describes the resort as a seductive oasis, enveloped by tropical flora while still preserving the distinctive, untouched beauty of Phu Quoc. It also introduces it as a destination for business elites and celebrities from both home and abroad.

Before making it on to Michelin Guide’s recently announced top 11, Regent Phu Quoc had already garnered international recognition, including being named among the top 5 most beloved resorts in Southeast Asia in 2023, the world’s top 6 best beachfront hotels in 2022, and the top 8 most famous new hotels in Vietnam in 2022./.

