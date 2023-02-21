Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Le Thi Thuy speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)

Ha Nam (VNA) – A delegation of the council of the Republic of Korea’s Gyeonggi province led by Jung Yoon-kyung, member of the council's Education, Women, Family and Life Committee, paid a working trip to the northern province of Ha Nam on February 21.

Speaking at a working session with the visiting delegation, Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Le Thi Thuy said Ha Nam has been promoting external activities and international cooperation with foreign localities, international organisations and foreign investors, including Korean localities, agencies and businesses. The RoK is now the biggest investor in Ha Nam with nearly 150 projects worth over 1.7 billion USD, she said.

Since the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in 2017, ties between Ha Nam and Gyeonggi have deepened in various areas. The two sides maintain regular exchanges and mutual visits. Gyeonggi has helped Ha Nam successfully hold investment promotion conferences, thus introducing more investors from the RoK and Gyeonggi in particular to the northern Vietnam province.

Jung, for her part, said the two provinces will step up economic, cultural and art exchanges given that the COVID-19 pandemic has been put under control.

She promised that Gyeonggi will continue introducing Ha Nam’s investment environment to investors of the RoK and the province in particular, as well as assist Ha Nam in holding investment promotion events in the RoK./.