Culture - Sports Do Son Buffalo Fighting Festival to be held from Aug. 27-Sept. 11 The traditional Do Son Buffalo Fighting Festival will take place at Do Son district’s Stadium in the northern city of Hai Phong from August 27 to September 11, according to Pham Hoang Tuan, Vice Chairman of the Do Son People's Committee.

Culture - Sports Festival held for children of Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia A festival for children from Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia began on August 10 in Ho Chi Minh City, hosted by the Central Committee of Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCMYU).