Society Dak Lak celebrates 45th liberation anniversary More than 200 documents, photos and objects, including the Nguyen Dynasty’s UNESCO-recognised wood blocks, on the development of the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak through different periods are being displayed at an exhibition in its Buon Ma Thuot city.

Society Vietnam fully capable of controlling COVID-19 outbreak: PM Vietnam has sufficient capability, resources and experience to control the COVID-19 outbreak, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc stressed at a meeting held on March 9 in response to complex developments of the disease in the country.

Society Medical declaration made compulsory for all passengers entering Vietnam Given the complicated developments of COVID-19 outbreak, all passengers entering Vietnam must fill in a medical declaration online or at the airports before entering Vietnam from 6:00am on March 7.

Society Vietnamese teachers shine in Ao Dai For a long time, the image of female teachers in traditional long dress, known as Ao Dai, has contributed to promoting Vietnamese women’s femininity and beauty.