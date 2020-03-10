Russian teacher with love for Vietnamese kids
Settling in a new country requires cultural adaptation and language skills, which are best obtained with help from locals. For Vietnamese kids arriving in Yekaterinburg, Russia, classes with Ms. Natalia Shementikhina offer them a great chance to integrate into their new society.
Natalia teaches kids not only the language but also Russian culture and norms through meals that she prepares herself. The intimacy between her and the kids makes her classes look like family gatherings.
Starting a life in a foreign country is uneasy, let alone both working and raising kids there. However, with Natalia Shemetikhina treating her pupils like her own children, life for Vietnamese parents in Russia now is much easier./.