Sacred church of Caodaism in Tay Ninh
The Tay Ninh Cao Dai Temple (Tay Ninh Cao Dai Holy See) is the heart of Caodaism, one of major religions in Vietnam. It is considered the religion’s birthplace, with imposing architecture that has made it a tourist magnet in Tay Ninh province and the southeastern region at large.
The Tay Ninh Cao Dai Temple is a religious masterpiece in Vietnam, reflecting the harmony of many major global religions. (Photo: VNA)
The main entrance to the Tay Ninh Cao Dai Temple. (Photo: VNA)
The three-floor Octagonal Tower has eight walls, representing the eight trigrams, as borrowed from Taoism. (Photo: VNA)
A Buddha on a Lotus Throne Statue and the Divine Eye at the front of the Tay Ninh Cao Dai Holy See. (Photo: VNA)
The three-coloured flag of Caodaism is placed solemnly in front of the temple during religious festivals. (Photo: VNA)
The entrance to the Tay Ninh Cao Dai Temple. (Photo: VNA)