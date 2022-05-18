SEA Games 31: Felisberto De Deus makes history for Timor Leste athletics
Felisberto De Deus has claimed two silvers in the men’s 5,000m and 10,000m events at SEA Games 31, ending Timor Leste’s long wait for a SEA Games medal in athletics.
The 23-year-old athlete, with a Vietnamese flag in his hand, waved at the fans cheering on his second silver medal at this year’s Games.
De Deus expressed his happiness at the cheers from Vietnamese fans, as well as good wishes from local residents during his stay in Vietnam.
He said the cheers and the fair-minded spirit of the Vietnamese supporters pushed him in the men’s 10,000 event.
The athlete hopes that sport, particularly athletics, will help to promote the country and people of Timor Leste.
Meanwhile, Vietnam’s Nguyen Van Lai was the focus of attention on the third day of athletic competition at SEA Games 31 after winning the men's 10,000m - his second gold medal at this Games.
Lai and teammate Le Van Thao supported each other effectively to overcome fierce competition from De Deus and Arthit Soda of Thailand.
With Lai’s triumph, the Vietnamese athletics team have won 16 golds medals at SEA Games 31, almost reaching their target of 17 gold medals set before the Games./.