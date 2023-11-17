Culture - Sports Vietnamese, French localities cooperate in heritage conservation A scientific seminar on promoting the value of archaeological heritage and an exhibition entitled “From the Underground to the Museum: A Journey of Artifacts” have been held by Thang Long-Hanoi Heritage Conservation Centre in Toulouse city of France.

Culture - Sports Exhibition spotlights French-style hallmarks in Hai Phong The “Hai Phong – France Heritage” exhibition opened in the northern port city of Hai Phong on November 15, highlighting the city’s buildings bearing hallmarks of the French architecture.

Culture - Sports Cultural living space of Central Highlands’ people recreated More than 1,000 artisans from five Central Highlands’ provinces recreated a public cultural living space on November 11, offering new and attractive experiences to visitors. The effort was part of the “Gia Lai Culture-Tourism Week 2023”, which will run until November 19.