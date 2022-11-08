Environment US pledges support to Vietnam in just energy transition US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry on November 7 affirmed support to Vietnam in just energy transition and climate change response.

Environment #Run4WildlifeHN held to raise awareness on issue of traditional medicine made from wildlife As many as 358 runners from 25 countries on November 6 joined the annual race #Run4WildlifeHN to raise funds and awareness on the problem of traditional medicines made from wildlife.

Environment Lao Cai: hoarfrost appears on Fansipan Mountain As temperatures are plummeting to below zero degree Celsius on November 6, a thin layer of hoarfrost has covered the top of Mount Fansipan – the highest peak in Indochina – in the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai.

Environment Monkey Day 2022 celebrated in Ha Giang The forest protection sub-department in the northernmost mountainous province of Ha Giang in collaboration with the US’s Denver Animal Foundation celebrated the 2022 Monkey Day in the local Vi Xyen district on November 5, with a focus on promoting the conservation of the rare snub-nosed monkey.