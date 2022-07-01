Siem Reap - Da Nang air route resumed
At the welcome ceremony for passengers on the flight (Photo: VNA)Da Nang (VNA) - Flight K6 840 departed from Siem Reap of Cambodia at 3:35 pm on July 1 and landed safely at Da Nang International Airport at 5:35pm on the same day.
This is the first commercial passenger flight to be re-operated on the Siem Reap - Da Nang route after more than 2 years of hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Efforts to restore tourism and resume direct flights between Cambodia and Vietnam are aimed at celebrating the 55th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations," said Nguyen. Xuan Binh, Deputy Director of the Da Nang Department of Tourism.
He said the direct route from Da Nang to Siem Reap further affirms the strategic position of Da Nang for international tourist markets as the gateway to world heritage sites. It is expected to contribute to boosting travel demand between Vietnam and Cambodia, as well as facilitating the exchange of international visitors between Siem Reap and Da Nang.
Cambodia Angkor Air will use ATR72 aircraft on the route with three flights per week on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays in flexible code-sharing with Vietnam Airlines. The airline will increase the frequency to five flights per week from September./.