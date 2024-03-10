Singapore: 50,000 public servants to undergo training for election
About 50,000 Singaporean public servants are being appointed as election officials and will receive training in April in preparation for the upcoming election in the country to be held no later than November 2025.
A spokesman of the Elections Department (ELD) said that elections officials are required to undergo training to ensure they are equipped to perform their duties effectively.
Public servants who are deployed in an election can be assigned to one of several roles. These include counting assistants, presiding officers, senior presiding officers, assistant returning officers or senior assistant returning officers.
Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong affirmed he plans to bow out and hand over power to his deputy Lawrence Wong by November 2024./.