Sling-shaped bungalow resort sets Vietnam record
A resort with fifteen sling-shaped houses in Quan Ba district in the northern mountainous province of Ha Giang is certified by the Vietnam Record Organisation (Vietkings) to be the first of its kind in Vietnam.
H’Mong ethnic people' house looks like a sling (or 'Quay Tau' in the H'mong language). (Photo: VNA)
Sling-shaped or Quay Tau house of H’Mong ethnic people at H’Mong Village resort. (Photo: VNA)
15 Quay Tau houses (sling-shaped house of H’Mong ethnic people) at H’Mong Village resort. (Photo: VNA)
The resort is located in Dong Ha commune, Quan Ba district, northern province of Ha Giang. (Photo: VNA)
Quay Tau (sling-shaped house of H’Mong ethnic people) at H’Mong Village resort (Photo: VNA)
'Trinh Tuong' (or earthen house) at H’Mong Village resort (Photo: VNA)
Infinity pool at H’mong Village resort (Photo: VNA)