Business Dong Nai eyes more IPs The southern province of Dong Nai wants the Government to approve three new industrial parks in this year’s national development plan to attract investments post-COVID-19.

Business Bac Ninh attracts 119 FDI projects in January-August The northern province of Bac Ninh licensed 119 new foreign direct investment (FDI) projects worth 334.8 million USD in the first eight months of 2020, according to the provincial Statistics Office.

Business Vietnamese company joins solar power projects in Laos The Wealth Power Group of Vietnam has joined two other partners in developing solar power projects in Champasak and Sekong provinces of Laos.