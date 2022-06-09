Environment Wetlands conservation significant as nearly 40 percent of Vietnam’s landmass Vietnam is home to nearly 12 million hectares of wetlands or 37 percent of the total natural land area. The majority of these wetland can be found in the Mekong Delta region of southern Vietnam.

Environment Ben Tre intensifies efforts to conserve migratory wild birds Vice Chairman of the Ben Tre People’s Committee Nguyen Minh Canh has signed an official dispatch requesting state agencies and localities in the Mekong Delta province to implement urgent measures to preserve migratory wild birds in Vietnam.

Environment More effort needed on plastic ocean waste: experts Waste classification at home is essential to reducing plastic waste, according to an official from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment.

Environment More efforts to conserve pangolin carried out In order to prevent extinction and save endangered wildlife species in Vietnam, especially pangolins, over the years, the Center for Wildlife Conservation in Vietnam has collaborated with Cuc Phuong National Park to rescue, save and release pangolins back into the wild.