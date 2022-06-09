Some 1,000 individuals of endangered stork species spotted in Tay Ninh
More than 1,000 Asian openbills, an endangered species in Vietnam, are gathering at a savanna called Ta Not inside the Lo Go – Xa Mat National Park in the southeastern province of Tay Ninh, according to the national park’s director Chau Van Van.
Asian openbill, scientifically known as Anatomus oscitans, is listed in Vietnam's Red Data Book as an endangered species facing high threat of extinction.
Van said he has requested the national park’s forest protection team to increase surveillance and do all possible to keep the birds safe.
Ho Dac Long, deputy head of the national park’s department for science, conservation and international cooperation, said this is the first time in many years that the storks have returned to the national park, which is an encouraging sign showing that savannas, wetlands and fauna in the park have been well-preserved to offer food and shelters for migrating birds.
The storks' favourite spot remains the 100-hectare Ta Not savanna lying in a strictly protected area in the nation park, he said.
Van added the Asian openbills have been spotted in Lo Go – Xa Mat since around the end of May and they normally remained here for no more than a month.
The species inhabits in South and Southeast Asian countries including India, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Myanmar, Thailand, Laos, Cambodia and Vietnam.
In Vietnam, they are known as co nhan (swallow) or co oc (snail storks) since they mainly eat snails. They also eat frogs, crabs, large insects and other small living things. They are mostly seen in the country’s southwestern region./.