Football is a sport event that attracts a large number of Vietnamese people in Singapore (Photo: VNA)

Singapore (VNA) – The Van Lang Sports Competition 2024, the largest annual sports festival of the Vietnamese community in Singapore, kicked off on March 31.

The event, which co-organised by the Liaison Board of the Vietnamese community and the Vietnamese Student Association in Singapore, saw the participation of nearly 350 athletes who compete in football, tennis, badminton and chess.

The tournament is expected to create a playground for the Vietnamese community in Singapore, thereby enhancing exchange and connection and contributing to improving the sports movement among them, according to Bui Ngoc Thach Anh, head of the event’s organising board.



It takes place in three consecutive weekends at seven competition venues. There will be 28 prizes with a total prize pool of 6,000 SGD (nearly 4,500 USD).



Speaking at the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to Singapore Mai Phuoc Dung hailed the Liaison Board of the Vietnamese community and the Vietnamese Student Association in Singapore for organising such a meaningful sports festival which doesn’t not only help enhance physical strength but also strengthen mutual understanding among the Vietnamese community.



The fact that this year’s event attracts the largest number of participants, reflecting the increasing prestige of this annual sports festival, he added./.