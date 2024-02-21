Spring in Con Den offshore Thai Binh province
Located 10 km from Diem Dien town, the Con Den ecological tourism area covers an area of nearly 200 hectares, and is a rarity in Thai Binh province. It features boundless seas, a Mangrove Biosphere Reserve recognised by UNESCO as a heritage site, extensive clam farming areas, and vast pine forests in a pristine natural setting.
The Bien Dong Bridge extends out to sea, with a clam farming area underneath. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Visitors take a boat ride through the mangrove forest to enjoy the scenery. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
A temple at Con Den facing the East Sea. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Tourists visit the clam sauce production facility in Con Den. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Tourists catch clams at Con Den. (Photo: VNP/VNA)