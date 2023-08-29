Hanoi (VNA) – Tropical Storm Saola, now active in the waters of the northeastern coast of Luzon island, the Philippines, is forecast to enter the East Sea on August 31, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorology Forecasting.



At 7 am on August 29, its eye was at 18.5 degrees north latitude and 123.5 degrees east longitude, with the strongest wind near its eye being 150 - 166km per hour.



Saola is forecast to move north- northwest with a speed of 10 km per hour within 24 hours and its eye will be at 20.2 degrees north latitude and 121.8 degrees east longitude.



The storm is predicted to move northwest with a speed of 10 – 15 km per hour, and enter the East Sea on August 31 morning, said the centre.



The storm's eye will be at 22.1 degrees north latitude and 117 degrees east longitude, moving northwest with a speed of about 10 -15km per hour.



In the next 72 to 120 hours, Saola will mainly move northwest with a speed of 10 – 15 km per hour, and be likely to weaken.



The centre warned that the storm may cause rough seas in the northeastern part of the East Sea on the evening of August 29./.