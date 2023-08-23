Hotline: (024) 39411349
Stunning Ha Giang during water-pouring season

The terraced rice fields in the northern mountainous province of Ha Giang sparkle like mirrors as farmers plough and flood their fields in preparation for a new crop.
  • The fields look as though huge mirrors have been sewn into a green tapestry stretching to the horizon. (Photo: VNA)

  • Farmers plough and flood their terraced fields and begin planting rice seedlings for the new crop. (Photo: VNA)

  • Farmers at work in their terraced rice fields. (Photo: VNA)

  • The terraced rice fields resemble curved mirrors. As the rice grows, the fields shimmer in various shades of green. (Photo: VNA)

  • Farmers at work in their terraced rice fields. (Photo: VNA)

