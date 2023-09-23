Sun World Ba Na Hills wins Asia’s Leading Theme Park 2023 award
The Sun World Ba Na Hills tourist area in Hoa Vang district, Da Nang city, has been honoured at the World Travel Awards as Asia’s Leading Theme Park 2023. This is the 4th consecutive year it has won the award.
Flower gardens and castles create a unique beauty at Sun World Ba Na Hills. (Photo: VNA)
Sun World Ba Na Hills is a tourist magnet in the region. (Photo: VNA)
Sun World Ba Na Hills is a popular destination among visitors to the central region. (Photo: VNA)
Sun World Ba Na Hills blends in with blankets of vivid flowers. (Photo: VNA)
Foreign tourists visit the Golden Bridge at Sun World Ba Na Hills. (Photo: VNA)