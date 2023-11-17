Business President proposes major orientations for effective implementation of IPEF Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong has put forth three major orientations for the effective implementation of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF) while delivering a speech at a meeting of leaders of IPEF partner nations.

Business Petrovietnam subsidiaries expect great benefits from Lac Da Vang field The Lac Da Vang oil field of Vietnam, with a total investment of nearly 700 million USD, has received the final investment decision (FID), expected to generate considerable work for the Petrovietnam Technical Services Corporation (PTSC) and the Petrovietnam Drilling and Well Services Corporation (PV Drilling) in the coming time.

Business HCM City calls for US investment in sustainable economy, technology Officials of Ho Chi Minh City had a meeting with US enterprises in San Francisco city on November 16 (local time) to call for investment in green growth and high technology in the southern economic hub of Vietnam.

Business Quang Ninh lures additional 80 million USD from Japan An investment promotion conference themed “Contributing to the sustainable development of Vietnam-Japan” to boost investment cooperation between the Vietnamese northern province of Quang Ninh and Japan’s Hokkaido prefecture was held in Quang Ninh on November 17.