Celebrated annually by Tay ethnic minority people in the province on the eighth day of the new lunar year, it is a religious ritual dedicated to the god of agriculture to win his blessing for verdant crops and prosperity for villagers throughout the year.

It consists of an offering ritual, a ploughing ceremony and folk games.

Long Tong is the most typical festival of the Tay, an ethnic minority group living in the northern mountain region with a population of over 1.6 million.

The festival was named national intangible cultural heritage in 2013./.

VNA