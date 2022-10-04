ASEAN ASEAN, Russia bolster digital technology cooperation An online symposium focusing on economic aspects in the transition to the Fourth Industrial Revolution in Russia and ASEAN countries and cooperation chances between the sides, was recently held in Moscow.

ASEAN ASEAN, EU discuss lifting cooperation to new height A roundtable workshop on cooperation between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the European Union (EU) was held in Brussels, Belgium on September 30.

World Thailand readies payment system for 300-baht entry fee The Thai government previously visioned collecting a 300-baht entry fee from each foreign traveler who visits Thailand early this year.