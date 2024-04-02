World Thailand warns of scorching heat in April Thai weather forecasters warned that high temperatures could reach 43-44.5 degrees Celsius this month, with occasional relief thanks to summer storms.

World Thailand pins hope on higher rice exports to Italy Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce Phumtham Wechayachai has believed that the country can export more jasmine rice to Italy, as India has restricted its exports and two other exporters have been deprived of their tax privileges by the European Union (EU).

World Singapore launches digital platform to fight financial crime Singapore has launched a centralised digital platform that enables banks to voluntarily share information with one another about suspicious customers.

World Indonesia seeks measures to reduce domestic EV prices Indonesia will be able to cut the domestic prices of electric vehicles (EV) by up to 30% by taking the initiative to manufacture its own EV batteries, Minister of Industry Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita said as reported by the national news agency Antara.