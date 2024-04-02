Thailand eyes upgrading second-tier tourism areas
Bangkok (VNA) - The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) wants to increase tourism in second-tier areas by improving small hotels and promoting electric vehicle (EV) travel, the Bangkok Post reported.
Somradee Achitchong, deputy governor for domestic marketing at TAT, said guidelines were developed to adjust the domestic marketing plan for this
year and the next, with an announcement planned for July so that both public and private sectors can align their marketing plans.
For this year and the next, the agency also plans to address the weaknesses and loopholes in the government's plan to promote tourism in second-tier areas.
According to the official, hotel accommodation in second-tier provinces is limited in terms of size and number of rooms, meaning new marketing gimmicks are needed to attract both foreign and domestic tourists.
The surge in oil prices resulted in a spike in airfares, creating an opportunity for rail tourism and EVs as eco-friendly and sustainable modes of travel, she said.
Somradee noted the private sector is worried about the lack of preparations in secondary areas as most of these provinces still lack facilities and services that are essential components to promote sustainable tourism. She suggested the development of roads and the EV repair and maintenance sector./.
