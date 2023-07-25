ASEAN ASEAN, RoK youth increase exchanges, understanding The ASEAN - Korea Centre organised the ASEAN - Korea Youth Network Workshop 2023 from July 23-25 in the Vietnamese central city of Da Nang with the participation of 48 students from ASEAN countries and the Republic of Korea (RoK).

World International scholar hails Vietnam’s contributions to ASEAN community building Vietnam has actively participated in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) framework and made significant contributions to building a stronger and more reliable ASEAN community, according to Dr Balazs Szanto, a lecturer in political science at the Thai-based Chulalongkorn University.

ASEAN ASEAN reaffirms commitment to support UN peacebuilding efforts The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is committed to strengthening its engagement and cooperation with dialogue and external partners, including through existing ASEAN-led mechanisms, in promoting peace, stability, security and development, Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations, has said on behalf of the ASEAN.

World Austrian media spotlights President’s official visit Most of Austrian major media channels and newspapers on July 24 ran articles on the official visit by State President Vo Van Thuong and his spouse to the European nation, emphasising that the trip will enhance the countries’ long-standing and good traditional relations.