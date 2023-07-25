Thailand hopes to foster trade ties with Malaysia
The Joint Trade Committee of Thailand and Malaysia will hold discussions at the end of this year to strengthen bilateral trade cooperation, deputy spokesperson of the Thai Government Rachada Dhnadirek has said.
She noted that Malaysia is considered the number one trading partner of Thailand among ASEAN countries.
Their trade stood at 336 billion THB (about 9.6 billion USD) last year, mainly in cars and car parts, oil, and computers and their parts. It is expected to reach at least 1.02 trillion THB by 2025
Earlier, representatives of the Department of Trade Negotiations of the Thai Commerce Ministry went to Malaysia to visit Datuk Azman Mohd Yusof, Secretary-General of Malaysia's Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living. The two sides discussed franchise businesses, fair domestic trading, and border trading recovery measures.
Rachada said there are six major Thai-based food brands with franchises in Malaysia, while the same number of Malaysian franchise brands are in the kingdom. Many Thai businesses are looking for opportunities in Malaysia such as those involved in agricultural products, construction, and restaurants.
To support market and partner expansion, the Thai Government has held many activities to promote trade partnerships with Malaysia, such as a halal food fair in Malaysia under the name "I Love Thailand Fair", the deputy spokesperson added./.
