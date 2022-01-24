Thailand to spend big on transport infrastructure
Thailand is planning major infrastructure projects worth 1.49 trillion THB (45.16 billion USD) this year to improve its land, sea, and air connectivity.
Bangkok (VNA) – Thailand is planning major infrastructure projects worth 1.49 trillion THB (45.16 billion USD) this year to improve its land, sea, and air connectivity.
Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob announced the plan at a seminar last week, saying the plan includes 516 billion THB worth of the projects that have already been approved.
Contracts for the remainder, worth 974 billion THB, will be agreed on later, the minister said, noting that 1.24 trillion THB will be spent on the procurement of raw materials and equipment for the projects, which will create some 154,000 jobs.
The investment will bring in some 400 billion THB a year, equivalent to about 2.35 percent of Thailand's gross domestic product (GDP), according to the official.
Saksayam said the projects have been put in the ministry's long-term strategic action plan, so they will carry on regardless of who is transport minister. If everything goes as hoped, they will increase Thailand's competitiveness in the world market in terms of logistics and transport, which would in turn benefit all Thais./.