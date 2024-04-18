Illustrative photo (Photo: thaipbsworld.com)

Bangkok (VNA) – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) claims that the “Maha Songkran World Water Festival 2024”, held at Sanam Luang and Ratchadamnoen Avenue from April 11-15 is a great success with more than 784,000 participants.



TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool said on April 17 that the five-day festive event, featuring various forms of entertainment, street food and a parade, among others, attracted over 784,000 visitors, including about 693,300 Thais.



She said that festive activities at Sanam Luang generates an impressive revenue of about 950 million THB (25.8 million USD) from selling food, drinks, souvenirs, transport and accommodation spendings and others.



The festival also generated incomes to about 500 vendors and about 2,000 workers.



The TAT head said holding the grand festival at Sanam Luang is a great success as it attracted both domestic and foreign tourists.



A survey showed that most of the festival goers were happy with the festival.



In addition, Thapanee emphasised that the festival and its venue - Sanam Luang - have been widely mentioned on social networks, contributing to promoting one of Thailand's important tourism destinations to foreign tourists.



Located in the centre of Bangkok, in front of the Royal Palace, Sanam Luang Park with an area of over 119,000 sq.m acted as a gateway to explore more of Bangkok’s festive landscapes, with nearby attractions like Khao San Road, Phra Arthit Road, and Bang Lamphu area playing supporting roles in this grand celebration of Thai culture. Thapanee highlighted the careful zoning and planning of the festival areas, ensuring a carnival that catered to young and old, locals and tourists alike, knitting everyone into the vibrant tapestry of Songkran./.