World Thai banks eye expansion in Southeast Asia According to Fitch Ratings Thailand, driven by the growth potential of ASEAN economies, large local banks in the country are likely to see significant opportunities to expand their regional business and enhance their revenue prospects.

World Singapore to have new Prime Minister on May 15 Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will step down and hand over leadership to Deputy PM Lawrence Wong on May 15, the Singaporean PM's Office announced on April 15.

World Dangerous heat attacks many areas in Philippines The heat index (HI) in nine areas of the Philippines was at “dangerous” level on April 15, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).