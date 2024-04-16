Thailand's Songkran traffic accidents fall over 10%
A road is covered with water, talcum and garbage in Muang district of Phitsanulok after Songkran celebrations. (Photo: Bangkok Post)Bangkok (VNA) – The number of traffic accidents during the first five days of the Songkran festival’s road safety campaign week fell 10.4% year-on-year to 1,564, Thai authorities said on April 16.
The accidents killed 206 people and injured 1,593 others from April 11 to 15 as compared to 200 and 1,737 recorded in the previous year, respectively.
Out of 77 provinces, 17 were free of fatal traffic accidents so far, Public Health Minister Cholnan Srikaew said.
The northernmost province of Chiang Rai had the most traffic accidents with 61, while Nan, also in the north, had the most injured with 60. Bangkok and Chiang Rai had the most fatalities, each recording 13 cases.
The most common causes were speeding (43.2% of the accidents), drink-driving (23.9%), and cutting-in (15.3%). Motorcycles were involved in 83.8% of the total accidents.
Meanwhile, Director-General of the Probation Department Ruangsak Suwaree said from April 11 to 15, there were 4,132 traffic violations, 96% of which were related to drink-driving.
Thailand’s roads are the deadliest in Southeast Asia. The World Health Organisation in 2018 ranked Thailand as the No.9 country with the highest road traffic death rate, with 32.7 deaths per 100,000 population each year./.