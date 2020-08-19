Society North-South Expressway to be operated via smart traffic system The North-South Expressway will be equipped with a smart traffic system when put into operation to ensure efficient management and operation of vehicles, according to the Ministry of Transport.

Society HCM City cuts costs for first BRT route Investment for Ho Chi Minh City’s first Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) route extending 25km between the city’s eastern and western sections has been cut by 13 million USD to 143 million USD by the municipal People’s Committee.

Society UNODC Border Liaison Office set up in Cao Bang province The UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), Ministry of Public Security’s Investigation Police Department on Drug-related Crime and Department of Public Security of Cao Bang, held a ceremony on August 18 to inaugurate a UNODC Border Liaison Office (BLO) in the northern border province.

Society Hanoi asks restaurants to apply stricter COVID-19 countermeasures All restaurants and cafes in Hanoi must strictly follow regulations on COVID-19 prevention or face closure, said Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Ngo Van Quy.