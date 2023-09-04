Thousand-year-old towers add charm to Binh Dinh
Banh It Tower, which was built by the Cham ethnic group in the 10th century, has become a cultural icon and popular tourist attraction in the south-central province of Binh Dinh.
Banh It Tower, also known as Bac (Silver) Tower, is located on a hill in Phuoc Hiep commune, Tuy Phuoc district. The complex comprises four towers, with the main structure being 22 metres in height. (Photo: VNA)
Banh It Tower was built in the 10th century by the Cham people, and is one of the best-preserved Cham towers in Binh Dinh. (Photo: VNA)
Banh It Tower features the cultural traits of Champa architecture. (Photo: VNA)
Once the political and cultural hub of the ancient Champa Kingdom, Binh Dinh is now home to an array of Champa-era ruins. (Photo: VNA)
Banh It Tower, the largest complex of ancient towers in Binh Dinh, was classified as a national architectural art relic in 1982. (Photo: VNP/VNA)