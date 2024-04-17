An overview of a sport centre in Thu Duc city. (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) - Authorities of Thu Duc city, Ho Chi Minh City, held a conference on April 17 to draw investment in 11 public-private partnership (PPP) projects in the fields of education, culture and sports, with a total capital of over 2 trillion VND (83.3 million USD).

Among them, three projects have been approved for investment by the HCM City People's Council, involving the construction of international standard schools in the new Thu Thiem urban area, with a combined capital of about 418 billion VND, said Director of Thu Duc city’s Investment and Trade Promotion Centre Nguyen Thi Tuyet Nga.

The remaining works, which fall under the fields of education, culture and sports, represent a total capital of over 1.6 trillion VND. They have been submitted to the HCM City People's Committee for consideration.

Vice Chairman of the Thu Duc People’s Committee Mai Huu Quyet committed full support to firms throughout the implementation process, assuring that the city will actively address any challenges that may arise, ensuring the timely completion of these projects.

The conference was also meant to actualise the National Assembly’s Resolution on piloting distinct mechanisms and policies for the development of Ho Chi Minh City, including Thu Duc./.