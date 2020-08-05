Since the new outbreak was first reported in neighbouring Da Nang city, all accommodation facilities in Thua Thien-Hue have prepared hand sanitiser and face masks for visitors, asked them to complete health declarations, and arranged for them to have their temperature taken every day. Some hotels have even gone the extra mile by setting up a quarantine zone for suspected cases.



All entertainment services are now suspended in the province, and wearing face masks is compulsory for tourists./.

VNA