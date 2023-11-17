Thung Nham Ecotourism Area - Tropical symphony in Ninh Binh
The Thung Nham Ecotourism Area is located within the core area of the Trang An Landscape Complex in Ninh Binh province, which has been recognised by UNESCO as a World Cultural and Natural Heritage. On an area of over 300 hectares, it offers all types of general tourism, with the most impressive being exploring bird gardens and experiencing the amazing cave network known as a “Tropical Symphony”.
The Thung Nham Bird Garden is an ideal “home” for many resident bird species in the Red River Delta as well as seasonal migratory birds. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Tourists travel by boat to visit Hang But (Buddha Cave). (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Tourists enjoy fresh air in the Thung Nham Ecotourism Area. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Visitors move in close to watch the birds take care of their young. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
The hills in the middle of the vast lake are ideal camping spots for tourists. (Photo: VNP/VNA)