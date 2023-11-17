Thung Nham Ecotourism Area - Tropical symphony in Ninh Binh

The Thung Nham Ecotourism Area is located within the core area of the Trang An Landscape Complex in Ninh Binh province, which has been recognised by UNESCO as a World Cultural and Natural Heritage. On an area of over 300 hectares, it offers all types of general tourism, with the most impressive being exploring bird gardens and experiencing the amazing cave network known as a “Tropical Symphony”.