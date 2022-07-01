Top leaders extend congratulations to Canada on National Day
Hanoi (VNA) – Top leaders of Vietnam on July 1 sent messages of congratulations to Canadian leaders on the 155th Canada Day (National Day) (July 1).
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc sent a message of congratulations to Governor General Mary Simon, while Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh cabled a congratulatory message to his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau, and Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue extended greetings to Speaker of the Senate George Furey and Speaker of the House of Commons Anthony Rota.
On this occasion, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son also congratulated his Canadian counterpart Mélanie Joly./.