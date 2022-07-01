Politics Vietnam effectively contributes to dialogue, cooperation within UNHRC It is necessary for the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) to have members that have shown and are ready to act as a bridge for cooperation and dialogue like Vietnam, especially in the context of complicated developments in the world, and differences between countries and groups of nations, said President of the UNHRC Federico Villegas.

Politics Top legislator arrives in Hanoi, concluding visits to Hungary, UK Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue arrived at Hanoi’s Noi Bai International Airport on July 1 afternoon, successfully wrapping up his official visits to Hungary and the United Kingdom from June 26 – 30.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on July 1 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on June 30.

Politics Elected bodies of HCM City, Shanghai foster partnership Vice Chairman of the People’s Council of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Van Dung and Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of China's Shanghai Municipal People Congress Chen Jing had an online meeting on June 30 to discuss orientations to promote the partnership between their elected agencies.