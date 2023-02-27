Videos Vietnam Town project underway in Thailand's Udon Thani The formation of a Vietnam Town in Udon Thani city of the province with the same name, which is hosting the largest overseas Vietnamese community in Thailand, is an obvious development trend, said Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Phan Chi Thanh while inspecting the Vietnam Street project in the locality on February 25.

Society Vietnamese community in Thailand urged to go stronger, more united The Vietnam Embassy in Thailand and the Consulate General of Vietnam in Thailand’s Khon Kaen on February 26 had a meeting with representatives of the Vietnamese community in the host country to learn of overseas Vietnamese’ concerns and strengthen coordination to make it stronger and more united.

Society Project provides learning support, better meals to more than 30,000 needy children More than 30,000 disadvantaged children have benefited from a project to support needy children in studying and meals that has been implemented since 2019 in 55 cities and provinces nationwide, heard a conference held in Hanoi on February 27.

Society Toronto webinar highlights Vietnam’s poverty reduction experience Vietnam’s experience in poverty reduction and the country’s programmes and policies to eliminate poverty and improve people’s living conditions and life quality were discussed at a webinar held recently in Toronto, Canada.