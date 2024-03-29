Travel Over 4.6 million foreign tourists visit Vietnam in Q1 Vietnam has welcomed over 4.6 million foreign tourist arrivals in the first quarter of this year, up 72% year-on-year, and 3.2% compared to the figure recorded in the same period of 2019 before the COVID-19 outbreak, the General Statistics Office (GSO) announced on March 29.

Travel Hanoi’s tourism revival boosted Hanoi welcomed about 6.54 million tourist arrivals in the first quarter of this year, of them some 1.4 million international, representing year-on-year rises of 10.9% and 40%, respectively, the municipal Department of Tourism said.

Travel HCM City: Rosy trumpet trees turn streets pink Tabebuia rosea, also known as pink poui and rosy trumpet trees, are in full bloom in many streets of Ho Chi Minh City, creating poetic scenes.

Videos Da Nang to use influential figures to promote tourism The media and domestic and foreign tourists have continued to show a strong interest in Da Nang since billionaire Bill Gates visited the city in early March. What steps has Da Nang taken, and what will it do to capitalise on this exceptional media attention?