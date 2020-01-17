Traffic accidents drop after drink-driving law takes effect
The number of traffic accidents has fallen dramatically, just two weeks after the drink-driving law took, according to Major Gen. Le Xuan Duc, Deputy Director of the Traffic Police Department under the Ministry of Public Security (MoPS).
A traffic police officer conducts a breathalyser test on a driver in Hanoi. (Photo VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - The number of traffic accidents has fallen dramatically, just two weeks after the drink-driving law took, according to Major Gen. Le Xuan Duc, Deputy Director of the Traffic Police Department under the Ministry of Public Security (MoPS).
Speaking at a press conference held by the National Committee for Traffic Safety in Hanoi on January 16, he said that 322 traffic accidents happened across the country from January 1 to 15, killing 249 people and injuring 158 others.
The number of accidents fell by 31, or 9 percent, while the number of fatalities decreased by 38 people, or 13 percent, compared with the previous two weeks.
Traffic police fined 6,279 drivers under the influence of alcohol and collected over 21 billion VND (907,750 USD) over the first half of January.
“People now consider the punishment before drinking and driving. The compliance with the laws has been raised, especially for civil servants and the armed forces. During the past two weeks, there have been no serious alcohol-related accidents,” Duc said.
In related news, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has issued an instruction on strengthening the implementation of the Law on Alcohol Harm Prevention and the Government’s decree No 100/2019 on administrative fines for road and railway violations which took effect on January 1.
He said traffic order and safety has seen positive changes, with traffic accidents decreasing after ministries and localities took measures on preventing drink driving.
The Government decree has received a positive response from society, PM Phuc said.
The PM asked the MoPS to direct units under its leadership and localities to tackle traffic violations, especially during the Lunar New Year and upcoming Spring Festivals. All violations should be strictly dealt with, he said.
According to new regulations, car drivers will be fined up to 30-40 million VND (1,297-1,729 USD) and have their driving licences revoked for 22-24 months if they are caught driving under the influence of alcohol.
Motorcyclists may face a fine of up to 6-8 million (259-346 USD) and have their driving licences revoked for 22-24 months for the same offence./.