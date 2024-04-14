Vietnam has about 1.5 million workers in the information and communication technology field. The country currently has 168 universities and 520 vocational schools providing ICT training, with over 84,000 graduates annually.

Only about 30% of graduates meet the skills and expertise of employers. Thus, they need retraining or changing careers, causing a waste of social resources.

Experts say Vietnam faces a major turning point in the roadmap for developing IT human resources to meet market demand. Therefore, improving training quality is always a top priority for education institutions.

It is expected that there will be five universities piloting the digital higher education model this year. Professional and soft skills training programmes will also target international standards, international certificates, digital platform applications, and online practice.

To support universities, the Ministry of Information and Communications will issue an annual report on demand for IT and digital technology human resources and send it to schools. It will create demand for digital human resources by promoting digital transformation and developing the semiconductor industry./.

