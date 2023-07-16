Environment Ninh Thuan to grow more new forests The south-central province of Ninh Thuan plans to grow 1,121ha of new forests to replace forest areas which are cut down in 2023-25.

Environment Green development, energy transition are inevitable trends: PM Green development, energy transition, and emissions reduction are inevitable and irreversible trends that Vietnam cannot stand aside, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said on July 14.

Environment GFANZ expects to work closely with Vietnam on energy transition The Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ) wishes to work closely with Vietnam in the energy transition process, Executive Director for Public Policy at the GFANZ Alice Carr told Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha on July 13.

Environment Langurs conservation group film wins international forest film award A Vietnam-based film, focused on a group of friends within a Tam My Tay community gathering to protect the grey-shanked douc langur has won the runner-up prize in the Documentary Shorts Category of the Film for the Forest 2023 award, WWF-Vietnam said.