Tropical depression strengthens into Storm Talim
A tropical depression active in the East Sea has strengthened into Storm Talim, the first storm expected to hit Vietnam this year, according to the National Center for Hydro-meteorological Forecasting.
A map details the route of Storm Talim. (Photo by the National Center for Hydro-meterorological Forecasting)Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - A tropical depression active in the East Sea has strengthened into Storm Talim, the first storm expected to hit Vietnam this year, according to the National Centre for Hydro-meteorological Forecasting.
By 1pm of July 17, the storm would be 200km to the east of Leizhou Peninsula. By 1pm of July 18, the storm would be above the northern part of the Gulf of Tonkin, with wind speeds of 75-102km per hour and gusts up to 149km an hour.
Due to the impact of Talim, the northern part of the East Sea will experience strong winds and rough waves of 4-6 metres.
The National Steering Committee for Disaster Prevention has requested the authorities from Quang Ninh province in the northern region to Phu Yen in the south-central coast to monitor the storm and prepare response measures.
The Commanding Committee of Natural Disaster Prevention and Control and Search and Rescue of Thai Binh province has issued an urgent message, designated as Message No 02, to all committees responsible for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control and Search and Rescue at every level and branch within the province.
This message urgently calls for the strict implementation of Emergency Dispatch No 01, which requires all ships and boats in hazardous areas to immediately seek safe locations to avoid potential risks.
These units are responsible for promptly notifying vessel and boat owners and captains operating at sea about the storm's location, movement, and safe routes to follow. They must also warn against entering danger zones. Concurrently, these committees shall organise comprehensive monitoring and strict management of ship and boat sailings, maintaining regular communication with vessels in the storm-affected area. They will conduct inspections and provide guidance on safe anchorage for ships and boats. Additionally, they should have rescue forces and resources readily available to promptly respond to any adverse situations that may arise.
The irrigation system in the province would have to appoint staff to work around the clock. These personnel are responsible for monitoring the water levels and actively draining excess water from the system through sluices located under the dyke. Additionally, they regularly inspect the operation of pumping stations to ensure they are prepared to facilitate drainage for newly transplanted rice, crops, and low-lying areas.
The People's Committees of districts and cities are urgently directing and urging the pruning of tree branches and reinforcing cages and rafts of aquaculture and fishing farms in riverside and coastal areas. They are also developing plans to relocate clam, aquaculture, seafood workers, and households living in dangerous low-lying areas along rivers and estuaries, as well as fishermen conducting business on the river and at sea, to safer locations.
Tran Van Ta, Director of the Maritime Port Authority of southern Kien Giang province, announced the suspension of all passenger transportation services between the mainland and the islands due to severe weather conditions. The suspension would be in effect until the weather conditions improve and return to normal.
Specifically, shipping lines and ferries operating on routes between Phu Quoc-Rach Gia, Phu Quoc-Ha Tien, Rach Gia-Nam Du, and vice versa must suspend their operations during this period to ensure the safety of passengers./.