Tulip festival in Nha Trang dazzles visitors

Tulip flowers are blooming at their best during a tulip festival in Nha Trang, attracting thousands of visitors.
VNA
Tuesday, January 15, 2019 - 14:18:15
Print
Long Dinh village preserves traditional mat weaving
Smoked pork – Tet speciality in Central Highlands
New pedestrian street in Lao Cai
Cultural festival celebrates Vietnam – Japan ties
Naval ships carry Tet gifts to Truong Sa soldiers
Latin American Music Gala in Hanoi
Sunflower field lures tourists to Quang Binh
Vinpearl Nam Hoi An – ideal “check-in” destination