Society First Vietnamese in Laos honoured with 70-year Party membership insignia Tran Van My has become the first oversea Vietnamese in Laos to receive the 70-year membership insignia of the Communist Party of Vietnam.

Society Vietnam hailed for strides in protecting people, biodiversity The Global Alliance to Protect and Regenerate Nature “EndPandemics.Earth” has sent a letter of thanks to the Vietnamese Government and National Assembly for the country’s strong and drastic strides in the process of protecting the people and biodiversity.

Society Seven men get death sentence for trafficking drugs Seven men residing in the northwestern border province of Dien Bien were sentenced to death on August 21 for drug trafficking.

Society PM orders higher COVID-19 testing capacity Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc agreed on the increase of testing capacity with simple procedures, during a cabinet meeting on COVID-19 prevention and control held on August 21.