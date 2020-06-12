Uc Ky sticky rice soy sauce
The dish is made from glutinous rice, salt and soya bean (Photo: VNA)
For a long time, soy sauce has been a familiar spice in the daily meals of Uc Ky people in particular and many families in the Northern provinces in general (Photo: VNA)
Soy sauce can be used as a spice or dipping sauce for many different dishes (Photo: VNA)
Every family in Uc Ky knows how to make soy sauce and they all preserve at least one big jar to eat during the year or to give to the coming guests as a gift (Photo: VNA)
Over time, making this kind of sauce has become a traditional occupation for local people and a specialty food is gradually reaching out to markets beyond its hometown (Photo: VNA)
