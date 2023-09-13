Unique “Pink church” in Ho Chi Minh City
Located at 289 Hai Ba Trung Street in Ho Chi Minh City’s District 3, Tan Dinh Church has been a popular destination for Catholics as well as tourists coming to admire its imposing French-influenced architecture and find peace in their soul.
-
Built by the French between 1870 and 1876, the church boasts Roman architecture. (Photo: VNA)
-
Tan Dinh Church is now nearly 150 years old. (Photo: VNA)
-
Better known as the Church of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, both its exterior and interior are painted in a vibrant pink, attracting major attention from passers-by and those from abroad. (Photo: VNA)
-
Atop the church is a three-metre-high bronze cross. (Photo: VNA)
-
The church is just a short walk from Tan Dinh Market, which has existed for nearly 100 years and houses a food court and thousands of stalls selling groceries, clothing, footwear, fruit, and textiles. (Photo: VNA)