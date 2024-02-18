Hotline: (024) 39411349
Society

Unique trees on Truong Sa archipelago

Bang Vuong, or the square-fruit Malabar Almond tree, is not only a distinctive plant of the Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelago but also a symbol of the resilience and vigorous spirit of the Vietnamese Navy soldiers.
VNA

  • The white bang vuong flowers, clustered together, are referred to by Truong Sa soldiers as the “queen” of the various local flower species. (Photo: VNA)

  • Dried bang vuong fruit - a special gift from Truong Sa. (Photo: VNA)

  • Dried and fresh bang vuong fruit. (Photo: VNA)

  • Bang vuong flower buds. (Photo: VNA)

  • Bang vuong is a woody plant, 7 to 25 metres high, with white flowers arranged in clusters. (Photo: VNA)

Other albums