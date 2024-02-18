Unique trees on Truong Sa archipelago
Bang Vuong, or the square-fruit Malabar Almond tree, is not only a distinctive plant of the Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelago but also a symbol of the resilience and vigorous spirit of the Vietnamese Navy soldiers.
The white bang vuong flowers, clustered together, are referred to by Truong Sa soldiers as the “queen” of the various local flower species. (Photo: VNA)
Dried bang vuong fruit - a special gift from Truong Sa. (Photo: VNA)
Dried and fresh bang vuong fruit. (Photo: VNA)
Bang vuong flower buds. (Photo: VNA)
Bang vuong is a woody plant, 7 to 25 metres high, with white flowers arranged in clusters. (Photo: VNA)