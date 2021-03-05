Vice President meets voters in Vinh Long
Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh meets voters in Vinh Long city, Vinh Long province (Photo: VNA)Vinh Long (VNA) – Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh and the National Assembly (NA) deputy delegation of the Mekong Delta province of Vinh Long had a meeting with voters in Mang Thit and Tam Binh districts and Vinh Long city on March 4-5 ahead of the 11th session of the 14th NA.
At the meetings, Thinh and the deputies informed the voters on the draft agenda of the 11th session and listened to their ideas, aspirations and requests.
The voters mentioned a wide range of issues, including those related to solving corruption, improving healthcare service quality in hospitals as well as the attitude of medical staff, and strengthening measures to manage the organisation of extra-classes.
They also questioned the deputies on handling violations to COVID-19 prevention and control regulations.
Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh said that Vietnam has seen 2.494 COVID-19 infections with 35 deaths. In 2020, Vietnam achieved the “dual goal” of controlling the pandemic and boosting socio-economic development in the new normal.
She said that in the coming time, the country will continue to strengthen measures to control the pandemic, including the “5K message”, while strictly handling illegal immigration and the transport of illegal immigrants to Vietnam as well as violations in quarantine.
Regarding the upcoming elections of deputies to the 15th NA and People’s Councils at all levels in the 2021-2026 tenure, Thinh said that the 15th NA will have 500 seats, including 207 from central agencies and 293 from localities.
She said that the 11th session will be the last of the 14th NA, during which many important issues will be discussed, including the summary of the performance of the NA, State President, Government and member agencies in the 14th tenure, as well as the completion of a number of positions in the State apparatus./.