Vietnamese Ambassador to Algeria Tran Quoc Khanh speaks in a ceremony to mark the 78th anniversary of National Day of Vietnam (September 2,1945 - 2023) (Photo: VNA)

Algiers (VNA) – Vietnam and Algeria share a brotherly bond with a time-honoured friendship relations, Vietnamese Ambassador to Algeria Tran Quoc Khanh has said.

Speaking in a ceremony held by the Vietnamese Embassy in Algeria to mark the 78th anniversary of National Day of Vietnam (September 2,1945 - 2023), the ambassador highlighted that in the past, the two countries supported each other in the struggle for national liberation movements and now they continue to stand side by side in national development and cooperation on international forums.

Khanh noted that several official visits of the two countries’ top leaders have been held, the establishment of Vietnam –Algeria Joint Government Committee plays a vital role in bolstering bilateral cooperation on many areas, including petroleum, culture, and collaboration between localities such as Vietnam’s Dien Bien and Algieria's Batna.

Participants at the even visit a photo exhibition on the two countries’ traditional relations. (Photo: VNA)

On the occasion, participants visited a photo exhibition on the two countries’ traditional relations which have been nurtured over the past decades and learned about some typical products of Vietnam./.