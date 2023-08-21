Algerian firm seek partnership with Vietnamese peers
A delegation of the Vietnamese Embassy in Algeria visits the ceramic factory of GFR (Photo: VNA)Algiers (VNA) – Groupe des Frères Rahmoune (GFR), a family firm of Algeria, had an online meeting with Vietnamese businesses on August 20 to seek partnership in the fields of automobile and motorbike import-export, packaging, agriculture, construction materials, and tourism.
Operating in the fields of commerce, industry and agriculture since 1986 in Algeria, so far the GFR has had 12 member companies, including one specialising in automobile and motorbike import-export in Dubai.
The firm’s business portfolio includes fields of brick and ceramics manufacturing, building materials trade, food industry, tourism, real estate, milk production and bakery, and import and distribution of automobiles and motorcycles. It is expanding to other business areas.
Vietnamese Ambassador to Algeria Tran Quoc Khanh (L) and GFR CEO Ahmed Rahmoune at the meeting (Photo: VNA)At the meeting, Vietnamese Ambassador to Algeria Tran Quoc Khanh and Trade Counselor Hoang Duc Nhuan highlighted Vietnam’s economic achievements, potential and strengths in areas of GFR’s interest, and pledged to help connect it with Vietnamese enterprises.
GFR CEO Ahmed Rahmoune showed his interest to setting up partnership with Vietnamese businesses, underlining the possibility of partnering with Truong Hai Auto Corporation (THACO) in importing and distributing buses, tractors and motorcycles. It also wished to cooperate with VinGroup in distributing VinFast electric cars and motorbikes in Algeria.
GFR works with Mecanimex company to seek suppliers of large-sized packages for its cement and clinker factory, and with other Vietnamese firms to find suppliers of molasses to meet the import demand of more than 36,000 tonnes per year for the bakery chains of member companies.
Ahmed Rahmoune said that the firm is seeking a partner to build a water park at the group's coastal resort, and interested in cooperating with Vietnamese peers in other areas such as renewable energy, aquatic farming, pharmaceuticals, and telecommunications./.