Business 210 businesses eligible to export rice The Ministry of Industry and Trade has announced the list of 210 businesses that are eligible to export rice.

Business Ba Ria-Vung Tau aims to promote sustainable industrial growth The southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau has focused on developing a synchronous, modern, environmentally friendly infrastructure system for local industrial parks, while carefully choosing investors to ensure its sustainable development.

Business First Da Lat glass bridge opens The Ngan Thong glass bridge connecting Thung Lung Tinh Yeu (Valley of Love) and Mong Mo Hill, two major tourist attractions in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong's resort city of Da Lat, was opened to the public on August 19 after four years of construction, making it the first-ever of its kind there.

Business Reference exchange rate down 49 VND at week’s beginning The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,897 VND/USD on August 21, down 49 VND from the last working day of previous week (August 18).